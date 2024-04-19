Milestone 25th anniversary for the Mitford Historical Society
Meetings normally take place every second Wednesday of the month at the village hall in Mitford from 7pm, although the next one celebrating 25 years of the society will be held on Wednesday, May 15 (same venue and start time).
This meeting will also include the second half of ‘A history of Morpeth’ from speaker John Rowley.
The society covers a wide variety of subjects of interest to different groups of people.
Other upcoming meetings include June 12 – Lost Country Houses of Northumberland. Speaker: Sarah Littlefear from Northumberland Archives.
July 10 – A History of Brownrigg School. Speakers: Steve Gibbon and Stan Owen from Bellingham Heritage Centre.
Admission is £3 per meeting or £15 for season membership. Refreshments are included.