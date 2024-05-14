Meet camera club members at an open morning in Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office
The location for both the open morning (10am to noon) and the exhibition is the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.
Images are of Berwick and the surrounding area, and they will be changed periodically so that a wide variety of photographs can be enjoyed.
Those who come along to the open morning can ask club members for more information about the exhibition and they will also be on hand to talk about photography in general, the club and the Bridge 400 Photography Competition.
The club has been raising awareness of the exhibition on websites, in newsletters and on Facebook since the first set of images were put in place earlier this month.
