Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick-upon-Tweed and District Camera Club is putting its new exhibition in the spotlight by holding an open morning on Saturday, May 18.

The location for both the open morning (10am to noon) and the exhibition is the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.

Images are of Berwick and the surrounding area, and they will be changed periodically so that a wide variety of photographs can be enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who come along to the open morning can ask club members for more information about the exhibition and they will also be on hand to talk about photography in general, the club and the Bridge 400 Photography Competition.