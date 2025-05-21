3 . Half-term fun at Bamburgh Castle

From May 26 - 29, children over eight can take part in warrior school and learn how to fight in a shieldwall. From May 24 - 26, Acle Re-enactment Society will bring Bamburgh's Anglo-Saxon history to life. Finally, a viking and catapults kids Lego workshop will take place from May 24 - 25. Photo: Pixabay