By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st May 2025, 13:17 BST
As half-term rolls around, we have rounded up the best activities in Northumberland that the whole family can enjoy.

From puffin festivals, to live music, to hands-on history fun, here are eight things going on during bank holiday weekend (May 24-26) and the week of May half term (May 26 – May 30).

The 11th Amble Puffin Festival takes place in various locations in Amble with stalls, entertainment, wildlife talks, tours, art, the chance to see the puffins and plenty more for the whole family.

1. Amble Puffin Festival

The 11th Amble Puffin Festival takes place in various locations in Amble with stalls, entertainment, wildlife talks, tours, art, the chance to see the puffins and plenty more for the whole family.

Children's favourite characters from Spiderman, to Ariel, to Rapunzel, Barbie and Batman will be visiting Whitehouse Farm near Morpeth for meet and greets and sing-a-longs. The farms usual activities will also run at no extra cost.

2. Character Week at Whitehouse Farm Centre (May 24 - June 1)

Children's favourite characters from Spiderman, to Ariel, to Rapunzel, Barbie and Batman will be visiting Whitehouse Farm near Morpeth for meet and greets and sing-a-longs. The farms usual activities will also run at no extra cost.

From May 26 - 29, children over eight can take part in warrior school and learn how to fight in a shieldwall. From May 24 - 26, Acle Re-enactment Society will bring Bamburgh's Anglo-Saxon history to life. Finally, a viking and catapults kids Lego workshop will take place from May 24 - 25.

3. Half-term fun at Bamburgh Castle

From May 26 - 29, children over eight can take part in warrior school and learn how to fight in a shieldwall. From May 24 - 26, Acle Re-enactment Society will bring Bamburgh's Anglo-Saxon history to life. Finally, a viking and catapults kids Lego workshop will take place from May 24 - 25.

Taking place at Bywell Showground, the annual Northumberland County Show will celebrate agriculture, rural life, and family fun with a range of activities and competitions.

4. Northumberland County Show (May 24)

Taking place at Bywell Showground, the annual Northumberland County Show will celebrate agriculture, rural life, and family fun with a range of activities and competitions.

Related topics:Northumberland
