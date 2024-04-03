Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The luxury hotel and country estate is hosting a Princess Afternoon Tea on Tuesday, April 9, giving youngsters the chance to enjoy an afternoon of magical fun and special treats.

Encouraged to dress in their finest princess gowns, children will have the opportunity to meet Matfen Hall’s own princesses in the hotel’s Drawing Room, while enjoying a delicious afternoon tea and a special princess mocktail.

Accompanying adults can indulge in a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne alongside a tantalising selection of delicate sandwiches, handmade scones and decadent desserts.

Matfen Hall is hosting its first children's tea party.

The enchanting Princess Afternoon Tea will mark the first event of its kind for children at Matfen Hall and will be held from 1-4pm.

Tickets are £85 for a child and guardian, £50 for additional adults and £35 for an additional child.