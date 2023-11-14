The magical village of Lilidorei has been transformed into a winter wonderland full of festive fun.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The children’s visitor attraction has evolved from its autumnal theme into a twinkling festive kingdom, bringing the village to life through light.

Father Christmas’s concealed corner of the enchanting village is only open at Christmas time, with the reveal being highly anticipated by visitors of all ages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lildorei has already clocked up pre-sale tickets in the thousands in anticipation of the transformation into a magical yuletide treat.

Most Popular

Lilidorei has been given a festive makeover.

The mystical world filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions was created by The Duchess of Northumberland to encourage children to use their imagination and uncover the many secrets of Lilidorei and its residents.

With wacky cafes, grill huts and sweet stalls throughout, the village is surrounded by over 1,300 Nordic Christmas trees dressed with over ten thousand fairy lights.

Along with Father Christmas, seven of his reindeer have arrived and children are welcome to feed them with special food to help make them fly come Christmas Eve. There is also a competition to come up with a unique name for the newest member of the herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of the ‘Secret Keepers’, children can explore the world of the nine clans made up of Sprites, Elves, Fairies, Pixies, Goblins, Hobgoblins, Trolls, Dwarves, and Squiffles, all of whom live together under the ruling of Lord Elfwin – King of Lilidorei.

Lilidorei lit up for Christmas.

With festive storytelling, gifts and confectionery, guests can visit Christmas at Lilidorei for daytime or night-time sessions until January 7.