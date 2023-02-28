Lucia Nogueira: Untitled, 1989-92 (w/c, pencil & ink on paper). Leeds Museums and Galleries, UK / Bridgeman Images.

‘Smoke and Drawings’ at The Granary Gallery features more than 20 drawings by the artist alongside a film made as part of an installation in Berwick in 1996.

Lucia Nogueira was born in Brazil in 1950 and studied journalism and communications in Brasília and photography in Washington D.C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1975 she visited London, where she would live and work until her death in 1998.

In 1996, Nogueira was commissioned by the then Berwick-upon-Tweed Borough Council to make a work in response to the town’s Elizabethan ramparts for the Berwick Ramparts Project.

Most Popular

Her installation on the Town Walls comprised of two small kiosks painted black near Cow Port – one of which dispensed black kites, the other black umbrellas, which visitors were encouraged to use.

In addition, she positioned a black bench where visitors could sit and look out to sea, a large black flag on the nearby golf course, and a black stepladder near Windmill Bastion overlooking the ramparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in the free entry exhibition, which will run from Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, May 7, Wednesday to Sunday 11am to 4pm, is her film ‘Smoke’ (1996) that is based on the site-specific performative work at the Barracks, which is on loan from Tate.

James Lowther, head of visual art at The Maltings, said “We are delighted to bring this exhibition by Lucia Nogueira to The Granary Gallery.