An autumn tour is giving people the opportunity to enjoy more live readings of contemporary fiction at a number of venues across Northumberland.

The Border Readers, experienced regionally based professional actors, have previously covered ghost and crime fiction.

The latest tour – Land Lines – is underway and 12 of the 17 locations are in Northumberland including Amble, Elsdon, Felton, Morpeth, Netherwitton and Wooler.

Five stories are being read in total. They are as follows: How I Learnt to be a Real Countrywoman by Deborah Moggach (incomer Ruthie’s conservation campaign lights up her life and love).

Jo Scott image by Christine Woodcock.

Protection by Helen Dunmore (how far will Florence go to protect her family?). In the Author’s Footsteps by Adam Thorpe (the ultimate rambling misadventure).

Leap of Faith by Jo Scott (sparks fly when boy meets girl on midsummer’s eve). Blue by Tim Pears (there is life after death as Joseph sees family and farm afresh).

Stephen Tomlin, one of The Border Readers and producer of the Land Lines tour, said: “For the first time since I founded the Border Readers in 2018, we’ll be featuring a short story by a (as yet) unpublished author. Elsdon-based Jo Scott is a heritage consultant by day and a prolific and very talented fiction writer by night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Leap of Faith will go down very well. As indeed will the four other engaging tales from established literary names.”

The five readings last just under two hours in total, including an interval. For more information and details for contacting the venues, go to https://stephentomlin.co.uk/borderreaders