Lililympics return to Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden for six weeks of summer fun
For the six weeks of the school summer holidays, the magical play village will be transformed into an arena of playful competition, with games including axe throwing, booger ball and spoon races.
Visitors can also explore the slides and rope bridges of Elfwin Drin, the largest play structure in the world, standing at 85 feet tall.
Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, explains: “The clans living here at Lilidorei are each desperate to win the 2025 Lililympic Games.
“Throughout the summer holidays, visitors to our village can choose a team to represent in a host of games and challenges. A winning clan will be announced each week, with the overall champion crowned as the summer draws to a close.
“Last year, it was the fairies who flew across the finish line in first place - but which team will take to the podium this year?”
