Lililympics return to Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden for six weeks of summer fun

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:55 BST
Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden is lighting a torch and announcing the return of the ‘Lililympics’.

For the six weeks of the school summer holidays, the magical play village will be transformed into an arena of playful competition, with games including axe throwing, booger ball and spoon races.

Visitors can also explore the slides and rope bridges of Elfwin Drin, the largest play structure in the world, standing at 85 feet tall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, explains: “The clans living here at Lilidorei are each desperate to win the 2025 Lililympic Games.

Lililympics at Lilidorei.placeholder image
Lililympics at Lilidorei.

“Throughout the summer holidays, visitors to our village can choose a team to represent in a host of games and challenges. A winning clan will be announced each week, with the overall champion crowned as the summer draws to a close.

“Last year, it was the fairies who flew across the finish line in first place - but which team will take to the podium this year?”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice