The fantastical play village will be introducing new lighting and sound effects, specifically designed to infuse the village with an eerie, mystical atmosphere, from September 29 to November 5.

As visitors venture through the winding paths around the clan houses, they will be greeted by spooky, glowing lights, smoke machines, and haunting sounds, aimed to send shivers down the spines of those who dare to venture forth.

The new Halloween transformation, which is suitable for children and adults alike, will provide an alternative festive immersive experience for visitors, transporting them into another side of the clan’s lives, adding a new layer of intrigue.

Spine-tingling thrills are in store for Hallowe'en at Lilidorei.

Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween outfits and go Trick or Treating with the Secret Keepers, and the best photographs taken beside their favourite clan house will be judged to win family tickets to visit at Christmas.

The first session (10am-3pm) is suitable for smaller children (not too scary) and the second session (3.30pm-8pm) will be more suited to the bold and the brave.

The brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland, Lilidorei was created to be a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions.

The Duchess said: “The subtle transformation of Lilidorei into a Halloween wonderland serves as a testament to our talented staff to adapt and evolve to unlock new secrets and sights for visitors. The interplay of spooky lighting and haunting sounds for Halloween aims to captivate our guests with an exciting experience of fright and fantasy.

“The audible tapestry of creaks, howls, and mysterious murmurs will provide a fitting soundtrack to seamlessly blend with the overall atmosphere of Lilidorei, and I am thrilled to introduce a different element of intrigue and imagination at such a fun time of year.”

While the Halloween additions lend a festive touch to the already enchanting venue, they will be delicately balanced so as not to overwhelm children or detract from the inherent charm that visitors have become accustomed to since its launch in May.