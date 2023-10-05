Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Secret Keepers, an intrinsic part of the Lilidorei experience, play crucial roles in their immersive interactive performances and village guides, sharing secrets about the magical residents of Lilidorei.

Known for wearing brightly coloured, enchanting and flamboyant costumes, this season, with renowned costume designer Paul Shriek back at the helm of design, has seen the Secret Keepers’ look take a sinister turn, donning elaborate costumes with dark motifs and rich textures reflecting the Halloween spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won accolades for his extensive work across theatre productions, Paul combines a stroke of genius and an eccentric aesthetic to these costumes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Secret Keepers at Lilidorei.

Most Popular

He said: "I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to design another season of costumes for the Secret Keepers.

"Everyone has this perception of what a Halloween costume should be. My goal was to challenge that perception and create something dark yet artful that suited the new seasonal transformation at Lilidorei."

The costumes range from raven-black cascades and menacing characters to eerie spectral figures draped in darkness. Each piece is a work of art that stirs the imagination, embodying the scary and fantastical essence synonymous with Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lilidorei is known for bringing a touch of magic and intrigue to all who visit us,” said Nathan Bonk, head of play. "But even among the mythical clans who live there, there are both good and bad fairies and trolls, or sprites and hobgoblins. This Halloween, we have created a spookier and different side to Lilidorei for our visitors to experience."

Halloween at Lilidorei. Picture: Darryn Wade

Running until November 5, the darkened world of Lilidorei has already come alive, offering visitors a month-long, spine-tingling experience, guided and narrated by the newly draped, daunting cast of the Secret Keepers.

"The costume reveal is just a part of our larger Halloween festivities across Lilidorei and The Alnwick Garden," Nathan continued. "There will be Trick or Treats, spooky storytelling, pumpkin-carving and plenty of other fun activities. It’s guaranteed to be an unforgettable season."