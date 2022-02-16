Lights out once again for Amble ReKINdle Festival

The Amble jetty was set to be lit up with a wide array of vibrant colours and lights.

Amble ReKINdle Festival had been due to take place on Sunday, February 20 but has been postponed on safety grounds with forecasts of 40mph wind gusts and heavy rain.

The event was called off due to poor weather on November 21 last year and again on December 5.

In a social media post, the Amble events committee said: “Unfortunately our worst fears have come to pass and we have had to cancel the festival on Sunday.

"The weather forecast for Sunday evening is showing winds gusting up to 40mph which will make the conditions too dangerous for the kayakers and people on the promenade.”

They added: “Obviously we are all very disappointed, but everyone’s safety is the most important thing.”