Lifeboat demonstrations planned as Seahouses RNLI fete returns as part of jubilee celebrations

It has been moved from its traditional August bank holiday slot to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is being held on the harbour by kind permission of North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners.

There will be an amazing raffle with loads of exciting prizes, souvenirs, second hand book stall, plus refreshments in the boathouse.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

Schedule:

11.30am and 1.30pm Village Voices Choir perform outside the station.

11.30am - Sandcastle competition on the little beach.

12pm meet Stormy Stan.

12.30pm Music by Grey Catz.

1pm Sandcastle competition judging and prizes.

2.30pm meet the crew.

3pm Lifeboats launch, service calls permitting.