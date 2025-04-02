Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering annual celebration of the region’s traditional music, song, craft, dance, dialect, stories and heritage is taking place later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 events include free outdoor entertainment for all ages, affordable indoor activities headlined by legendary North East folk duo Bob Fox and Stu Luckley (reuniting for a special Gathering concert) and rising stars Megan Wisdom and Mossy Christian, competitions, a barn dance, displays, bellringing, tours and have-a-go workshops.

Running from April 25 to 27, there will also be a church service, other concerts and the traditional procession on the Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shonaleigh returns to Morpeth for the first time after being Storyteller in Residence during Carlisle Park’s Millennium Project revamp, with a retelling on the Sunday of her Myth of Morpeth created in partnership with local schools and community groups.

Bob Fox and Stu Luckley.

Earlier in the weekend, Shonaleigh tells family stories at the library and the Gathering Storyteller’s Garden at the Old Bakehouse Yard Millennium Green, itself celebrating its 25th birthday with tales and dancing.

This year sees the quarter-century of another Morpeth institution – VoiceMale choir – who welcome its slightly older sister, Werca’s Folk women’s choir, to share the singing duties at a grand concert on the Friday night.

An even older group is Ellington Colliery Band, mainstay of the Saturday procession and performances in the park, marking its formation exactly 100 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help visitors to the town on the Saturday, there will be a free vintage bus Park and Ride from County Hall.

Shonaleigh.

There will also be the annual free open weekend (on the same weekend) at Morpeth Castle – 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday – thanks to The Landmark Trust, which has organised for live musicians to perform. Refreshments will be available, courtesy of the 4th Morpeth Scouts.

Events will be tinged with sadness this year following the recent loss at the age of 92 of Alex Swailes, the much-loved entertainer and the Gathering’s longest-serving Morpeth Gadgy. Last year, Alex handed over the Gadgy’s role to Ron Forster, who will lead performers and crowds in a tribute to his predecessor.

For programme details see www.northumbriana.org.uk with updates on Facebook, call in for tickets at Morpeth Chantry TIC, 01670 623455, or direct queries to 01670 513308 or [email protected]