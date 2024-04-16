Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Nichola Conlon is heading to Matfen Hall to take part in the event on Monday, April 29, giving guests the opportunity to learn how to nurture the mind and body to lead a healthier, happier and more balanced lifestyle.

Organised in conjunction with Newcastle-based health and fitness coach LYB Longevity, the evening will begin at 6pm with a Pilates class. Designed around wellness and longevity, the class will cater to all abilities and will give guests the chance to reset their minds and bodies.

At 7pm, Dr Conlon - one of the country’s leading and most respected molecular biologists - will give a talk on cutting-edge scientific science, examining how to slow down the ageing process from the inside.

Dr Conlon, the founder of Nuchido Laboratories, specialises in the study of cellular ageing and will be sharing the latest science developments to help guests learn how to age well and achieve their optimal life experience.

This will be followed by a nutritious two-course dinner, centred around wellness and longevity, to help guests get the most from the event and leave feeling fresh, healthy and inspired.