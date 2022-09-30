The coffee morning takes place in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, October 22 from 9.30am to 12pm. Admission £2.

The League of Friends will have a stall, as will Alnwick Inner Wheel.

There will also be a tombola, homemade cakes and savouries and a raffle.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

It will be the charity’s first fundraising event since the pandemic.