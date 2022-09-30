League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital to hold first first fundraising event since pandemic
A fundraiser for the League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital is being held later this month.
The coffee morning takes place in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, October 22 from 9.30am to 12pm. Admission £2.
The League of Friends will have a stall, as will Alnwick Inner Wheel.
There will also be a tombola, homemade cakes and savouries and a raffle.
It will be the charity’s first fundraising event since the pandemic.
All funds go towards purchasing much needed equipment for the hospital.