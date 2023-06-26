Last chance to hear about pioneering artist and ‘secret scientist’ at venue in Morpeth
June Watson, who curated an exhibition of her botanical illustrations earlier this year, will give the talk at County Hall in Morpeth on Friday, June 30, from 2pm to 4pm.
Working with the Royal Botanic Garden, Kew, June uncovered the work of the ‘secret scientist’ who was carrying out important research – hiding behind the guise of a genteel watercolour artist in the male dominated 18th Century.
Lady Tankerville’s painstaking research uncovered medical uses for various plants, as well as how they could be used as dyes in textile production.
June’s efforts are helping to raise the profile of the important works and their role in Northumberland’s history at a pivotal time for women’s rights, and are raising money to protect and conserve the Tankerville Collection that is stored at Kew.