The English Heritage sites that will provide fresh air fun for children during the upcoming half term as part of its Kids Rule! initiative include Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens.

Between Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, June 2 (10am to 5pm each day), visitors to Belsay Hall will be able to join in the storytelling with its historical performers as they step back in time in the beautiful surroundings.

Another busy week coming up at the site is a set of activities relating to the Great Big Green Week in June.

Learn the art of composting with its expert gardens team on June 10 and there are planting sessions on June 12 and June 14.

‘Kids Rule!’ is taking place during half term at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens. Picture by Jane Coltman.

In addition, volunteer guides will be carrying out tours of the gardens at Belsay Hall on June 11 and June 13.