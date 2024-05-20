Kids Rule!: Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens interactive storytelling fun this half term
Between Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, June 2 (10am to 5pm each day), visitors to Belsay Hall will be able to join in the storytelling with its historical performers as they step back in time in the beautiful surroundings.
Another busy week coming up at the site is a set of activities relating to the Great Big Green Week in June.
Learn the art of composting with its expert gardens team on June 10 and there are planting sessions on June 12 and June 14.
In addition, volunteer guides will be carrying out tours of the gardens at Belsay Hall on June 11 and June 13.
For more information about both weeks and other events at Belsay Hall, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/belsay-hall-castle-and-gardens/events
