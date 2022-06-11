As usual, the answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating mind. As usual, gloating is allowed for the winners.

1. Which 35 year-old Kate Bush song reached the top 10 again in 2022 after featuring in the television series Stranger Things?

2. Which Italian football club has been champions of Europe seven times, second only to Real Madrid?

What do you know?

3. Who did António Guterres replace as Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017?

4. Which surname connects Jackie Kennedy and Marge Simpson?

5. Which is the only World Heritage Site in Wiltshire?

6. Which 2022 Danny Boyle TV drama is based on Lonely Boy, a memoir by punk guitarist Steve Jones?

7. Give any year in the life of Prime Minister Robert Peel?

8. Which famous garden is at the foot of the Mount of Olives?

9. Which Oscar winning song from 1961 was composed by Henry Mancini with words by Johnny Mercer?

10. Which Sunderland-born cricketer made his England test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s in June 2022?

11. In 2007, Brown Alley in Melbourne was renamed after which dame?

Answers