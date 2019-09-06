James Arthur announces tour date at Newcastle's Utilita Arena
James Arthur has announced a UK & Ireland tour for 2020 – including a date in his native North East.
Ahead of his highly-anticipated sold out theatre dates, James Arthur has announced a nationwide UK and Ireland arena tour for March 2020 – with a date at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, March 13.
This September James takes to the road for a sold out tour of the US, followed by a sold out intimate tour of the UK in October before his arena tour next year.
The news follows the release of James Arthur’s brand new single Treehouse, which is out today. The single features US superstar rapper Ty Dolla $ign and British rising star Shotty Horroh.
The singer from Saltburn was recently awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with his No.1 global hit Say You Won’t Let Go.
In total James has now sold over 25 million records globally. His recent duet with Anne-Marie Rewrite The Stars from The Greatest Showman Reimagined has been streamed 251 million times, whilst his 2018 song Empty Space has already hit over 100 million streams.
James releases his third album YOU on October 18, featuring the hit singles Falling Like The Stars, Naked and Empty Space, alongside new songs with features from Travis Barker (Blink 182) and Adam Lazzara from Taking Back Sunday.
*Tickets will go on sale 10am on Friday, September 13 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666* or from 11am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office.