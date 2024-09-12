Jag Art 82 team to host Paxton House Artist of the Year Competition 2024
Jag Art 82, led by James Alexander Gaffney, is inviting artists to capture the unique beauty of its architecture and the surrounding landscape on Saturday, September 21.
Under ‘what we’re looking for’, a Facebook post states: ‘A distinctive representation of the majesty of Paxton House – whether through your choice of medium or style, unleash your creativity!’
The entry fee is £10 and the first prize is £100. There is a junior art competition as well with a £1 entry fee and two prizes of art supplies.
The competition timings on the day go from 9.30am to 3pm with ‘art creation’ between 10am and 2pm. For more information and registration details, email [email protected]
