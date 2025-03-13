It takes two to tango this spring as Last Dance Saloon is coming to Norham Church
In Last Dance Saloon, two people meet at a tango school in Buenos Aires.
She is a widow from rural Devon, he is an ex-pat living in Chile, both looking for something more out of life. They meet, they dance, they tell stories together and their lives are irrevocably changed.
Tango weaves through the play as the relationship develops, driven by the wit and playfulness of the couple and the intensity of one of the most passionate dances in the word. But broader family responsibilities keep them apart.
The performance at Norham Church will take place on Friday, April 4 from 7pm.
Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and it is free for under 16s (over 14s only). They are available to purchase online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or on the door.