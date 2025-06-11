Introduction to Wildlife Photography workshop opportunities at Wallington
There are opportunities to grow your skills and capture the beauty of nature in Northumberland on an Introduction to Wildlife Photography workshop at the National Trust’s Wallington site.
Guided by award-winning wildlife photographer Cain Scrimgeour (Wild Intrigue co-director), you will learn how to compose captivating images by combining skills in ethical fieldcraft, engaging narrative, composition and exposure, as well as plenty of opportunities to become accustomed to your camera and its settings.
The workshop opportunities will take place on June 20 (1.30pm to 3pm), July 17 (10.30am to noon), August 16 (10.30am to noon) and August 29 (2.30pm to 4pm).
Ticket holders to this workshop will receive complimentary day access into the Wallington estate.
For more information, including prices and booking details, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/north-east/wallington/events
