The wildlife charity’s Woodland Trail at Northumberlandia is back by popular demand from February 18-26..

Running from 10am - 3pm each day, the downloadable self-guided family friendly trail will help nature lovers explore the Cramlington site and find out interesting facts along the way all under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North.

Further up the coast at Druridge Bay, the team at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre will be overseeing the Hauxley Clue Trail and Scavenger Hunt around the Hauxley nature reserve from February 18-26 between 10am and 3pm.

Go wild this half term.

Available from the Trust’s website and the Discovery Centre Lookout Café, the trail, which is suitable for children aged three and upwards, enables participants to find out more about the site and experience nature in early spring whilst getting lots of fresh air.

Further details on both trails are available at nwt.org.uk/events

And for those young people who can’t make it to either of the two sites, but still want some inspiration this half term, Trust Education Officer Alex Reynolds has recorded two, ten minute nature craft sessions for the Trust’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The online sessions will show everybody how to make bird feeders and bug hotels out of simple household items.

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says:

“Half term can be a challenging time for many families keeping children entertained whilst at the same time, trying not to spend too much money - especially at the minute when many families are feeling the pinch.

