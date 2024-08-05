The Glanton Show returns on Saturday, August 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show – celebrating its 99th year, with only WW2 and the Covid pandemic causing interruptions – will feature a host of activities for all the family.

Jon Radgick, show chairman, said: “We look forward to welcoming people to the 2024 Glanton Show. We have arranged a number of fabulous attractions which we are sure will create an enjoyable and memorable day for all who attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attractions include a falconry display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries.

Glanton Show. Picture: Martin Ellis

There will also be local produce for sale – including home baked treats, homegrown vegetables and chutneys and jams – as well as a bar serving drinks and refreshments.

The annual hill race has always proved popular, with the seniors running 4km and the juniors 3km. The last two years’ winners have gone on to represent their country and the region respectively.

The terrier race, which rounds off the show, is another well-loved event. Frequently chaotic and somewhat uncontrollable - any canine qualifies for entry!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be held at a new location this year, at Glanton Showfield (NE66 4AL), just off the A697, gates to the event will open at 12.30pm. Entry is charged at £5 for adults and children will be admitted free of charge. Dogs are welcome. All proceeds raised go back into the running of this and future shows.

The show’s roots can actually be traced back almost 170 years – when the ‘Glanton Games’ were first held in 1855, in the field in front of what was then the Red Lion Inn. The programme included wrestling, hurdles, shot put, flat racing, sack races, and even a donkey race.

By 1869, the games were known as ‘The Great Northern Games at Glanton’ and 1887, The Gazette reported that ‘Glanton may be said to be the nursery of wrestling in North Northumberland’. Yet by 1891, it was reported that The Games had been allowed to ‘Fall through and in 1895, the sports were described as ‘A thing of the past’.

However, in that same year, the village launched the Glanton and District Art, Industrial and Loan Exhibition - likely the forerunner to the show we know today.