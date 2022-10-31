More than 70 stands selling arts, crafts, food and unique gifts are expected at the Northumberland Joy of Christmas Fair being held on Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6 from 10am to 4pm.

Hospice fundraising manager Emma Arthur said: “We are delighted to be back at Linden Hall for our 10th Northumberland Joy of Christmas Fair- we have many familiar faces joining us again and we are welcoming new exhibitors this year also.

"Our Castleside crafters – a lovely group of HospiceCare supporters who meet at the hospice every Monday – have been making many handmade items all year round to raise funds for HospiceCare.”

Bags made by a hospice volunteer will be on sale.

Entry is £3.50 and includes a glass of mulled wine or it is £5 for both days. Children under 12 free.