HospiceCare North Northumberland set to hold two day Christmas fair
A two day fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland is being held at Linden Hall Hotel in Longhorsley.
More than 70 stands selling arts, crafts, food and unique gifts are expected at the Northumberland Joy of Christmas Fair being held on Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6 from 10am to 4pm.
Hospice fundraising manager Emma Arthur said: “We are delighted to be back at Linden Hall for our 10th Northumberland Joy of Christmas Fair- we have many familiar faces joining us again and we are welcoming new exhibitors this year also.
"Our Castleside crafters – a lovely group of HospiceCare supporters who meet at the hospice every Monday – have been making many handmade items all year round to raise funds for HospiceCare.”
Entry is £3.50 and includes a glass of mulled wine or it is £5 for both days. Children under 12 free.
Tickets can be purchased online in advance at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hospicecarenorthnorthumberland/641576