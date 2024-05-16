Holy Island history walk and talk to mark 60 years of Lindisfarne Nature Reserve
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Lindisfarne Nature Reserve, John was asked to examine its history before 1964 by concentrating on the many ‘lost buildings’ of Lindisfarne.
Starting at Chare Ends he looks at the 19th century lime kilns, along with traces of other buildings related to the industry. Also in the vicinity is the site of an Edwardian nine-hole golf course.
Looking across to the buildings on the Snook, including Vera’s cottage from the TV series, he then visits Greenshiel, a 9th century Anglo-Saxon settlement, before returning to the 19th century with a look at the limestone quarry at Ness End.
It takes place on Saturday, May 25, meeting at 10am at the noticeboards at Chare Ends car park.
The walk is free but booking is essential by emailing [email protected], or phoning 01289 381470.
