Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fascinating insight into Holy Island’s history is in store with a walk and talk by local historian John Woodhurst.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Lindisfarne Nature Reserve, John was asked to examine its history before 1964 by concentrating on the many ‘lost buildings’ of Lindisfarne.

Starting at Chare Ends he looks at the 19th century lime kilns, along with traces of other buildings related to the industry. Also in the vicinity is the site of an Edwardian nine-hole golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking across to the buildings on the Snook, including Vera’s cottage from the TV series, he then visits Greenshiel, a 9th century Anglo-Saxon settlement, before returning to the 19th century with a look at the limestone quarry at Ness End.

John Woodhurst.

It takes place on Saturday, May 25, meeting at 10am at the noticeboards at Chare Ends car park.