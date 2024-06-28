History walk and talk on Holy Island
John Woodhurst, a local historian and volunteer warden on Lindisfarne Nature Reserve, is leading a series of events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the reserve’s creation.
On Saturday, July 6, meeting at 10am at the noticeboards at Chare Ends car park, he will be looking at the 19 th century lime kilns, along with traces of other buildings related to the industry. Also in the vicinity is the site of an Edwardian nine-hole golf course.
Looking across to the buildings on the Snook, including Vera’s cottage from the TV series, he then visits Greenshiel, a 9th century Anglo-Saxon settlement, before returning to the 19th century with a look at the limestone quarry at Ness End.
The walk is free but booking is essential by emailing [email protected], or phoning the Reserve office on 01289 381470
