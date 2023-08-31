History of Cramlington to be subject of Northumberland and Newcastle Society talk
Cramlington’s rich and varied history will be the subject of a talk this month organised by the Northumberland and Newcastle Society.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:40 BST
The illustrated talk entitledThe Heritage of Cramlington will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at 7pm in The Hub at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, next to Concordia Leisure Centre.
The speaker, historian Brian Godfrey, will provide an insight into the town’s coal mining and agricultural past before exploring the creation of the new town and its continued expansion.
Tickets cost £15 and are available via nandnsociety.org.uk/events/.