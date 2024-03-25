Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renishaw Ironworks No.6 was built in 1919 by the esteemed Hudswell Clark & Co. Ltd.

The locomotive was previously owned by Mick Fairnington of Wooler and having undergone a 10 year overhaul at Tanfield Railway, the locomotive was put up for sale in December.

A quick sale was secured to strengthen the steam engine fleet at Aln Valley Railway and to give the Alnwick-based charity greater flexibility around general maintenance.

Adam and Diane Stone, new owners of steam locomotive, Renishaw Ironworks No.6. Picture: Gemma Maughan

Renishaw will join Aln Valley Railway owned Richboro and resident steam engine No.60. The locomotive – and will make its debut appearance over the Easter weekend, adding to the excitement of the new season.

Adam and Diana Stone, Aln Valley Railway volunteers and the proud owners of Renishaw, expressed their excitement.

"We are honoured to have the opportunity to bring Renishaw to the Aln Valley Railway,” they said. “The locomotive has a fascinating history, and we believe it will greatly enhance the railway experience for our visitors.”

Richard Maughan, operations manager at the Aln Valley Railway, shared his enthusiasm about Renishaw joining the fleet.

The locomotive arriving at Aln Valley Railway. Picture: Chris Freeman

He said: "Renishaw is a remarkable addition to our collection of steam locomotives and huge thanks go to Adam and Diana for choosing Aln Valley as Renishaw’s new home!”

The first opportunity to see the new steam engine in action will be over the Easter weekend, when the Aln Valley Railway will open the new season with a three-day steam event – with steam train rides in vintage carriages, plus many other things to do.

There is a newly extended miniature railway, a children’s play area, and the Buffet Stop café for a range of hot and cold food and drinks, with both indoor and outdoor seating.

AVR’s Lionheart Station offers insights into railway history and heritage, with a rolling stock shed, and the restored 1896 North Eastern Railway’s Directors’ Saloon coach to visit on the heritage platform.

Handing over the shovel. Picture: Gemma Maughan

The visitor attraction has also introduced afternoon tea on board its steam-hauled train service. The first event takes place on Saturday, April 13.