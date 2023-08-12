News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Highly anticipated Warkworth Show returns this summer

The annual Warkworth Show is set to take place again for the 151st time on the Warkworth Castle grounds.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The volunteer run show brings the community and visitors from outside together to enjoy the summer tradition.

Visitors can expect a food court, lots of children’s activities in the castle courtyard, vintage and classic cars, trade stands craft demonstrations, a dog show and a historical enactment by the Warkworth Drama Group.

The show takes place August 19, with an early start at 7am and will finish at 5pm.

Related topics:Warkworth Castle