Highly anticipated Warkworth Show returns this summer
The annual Warkworth Show is set to take place again for the 151st time on the Warkworth Castle grounds.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
The volunteer run show brings the community and visitors from outside together to enjoy the summer tradition.
Visitors can expect a food court, lots of children’s activities in the castle courtyard, vintage and classic cars, trade stands craft demonstrations, a dog show and a historical enactment by the Warkworth Drama Group.
The show takes place August 19, with an early start at 7am and will finish at 5pm.