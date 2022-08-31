Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A packed programme of events and tours have been lined up as part of Heritage Open Days (September 12-17).

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Heritage Open Day is an exciting opportunity to delve into Alnwick’s architectural heritage and uncover the hidden gems of Northumberland’s county town – a chance to walk in the footsteps of medieval England’s most famous knight, Harry Hotspur, and explore hundreds of years of Alnwick’s fascinating history.”

Highlights include a peek behind the remarkable door of the country’s earliest Mechanics’ Institute where there will be a display of astounding inventions associated with Alnwick.

Wonders and blunders include a way to measure the density of the Earth, a tunnel on the other side of the world, a controversial reaping machine, a flying machine (that didn’t), and a toilet that promised to flush itself (and did).

From Harry Hotspur to Quidditch, Alnwick has kept pace with the evolution of sport, and in some cases led the way. Find out more about Alnwick’s sporting heritage with guided walks of the bowling, golf and tennis clubs.

New at St Michael’s is a display of lead graffiti brought into the church following the refurbishment of the tower when new bells were installed in 2021.

There is also a chance to see behind the scenes at the Playhouse, the meeting place for the Freemen of Alnwick for over 250 years, the workshops at Aln Valley Railway, the lives of 19th century wrong-doers at Alnwick Youth Hostel, and the Masonic Hall with its magnificent Chevy Chase sideboard.

Experts exploring the formation of Alnwick’s unique townscape and the last resting-place of figures who made a lasting impact on the story of Alnwick will be at Bailiffgate Museum.

Independent retailers will also be displaying posters illustrating the story of their business, the building and previous occupants.

On Saturday, September 17, volunteers will be on hand in the marketplace to help visitors plan their day.

Cllr Martin Swinbank said: “Heritage open days provide a fascinating window into aspects such as Alnwick’s sporting history, the stories behind our independent retailers and how traditional buildings are coping with climate change.

"Yesterday’s shared stories illustrate how life was lived in the past but also help bind us together as a community, to face the challenges both of today and tomorrow.”

Cllr Gordon Castle added: “Alnwick has more than a castle and history of conflict. It has a remarkable background of community growth and resilience.

"There is much to explore - from its former courthouse, prison and police station (now a fine youth hostel), to its Georgian and Victorian architecture in a compact streetscape hardly matched in any town in the land.

"It is so easy to take for granted Alnwick’s heritage and what still remains to be found. We must thank the Civic Society and all volunteers for taking us on a journey we will not forget to see how Alnwick’s unique identity and sense of place was forged.”