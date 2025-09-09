Covering history, architecture and community, among other subjects, a full list of events and activities is available on the national website.placeholder image
Covering history, architecture and community, among other subjects, a full list of events and activities is available on the national website.

Heritage Open Days: Locations in Northumberland to visit and activities highlighted by the national website

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:44 BST
A range of Heritage Open Days events and activities are taking place across the country between September 12 and 21 – with dozens of them happening in Northumberland.

Covering history, architecture and community, among other subjects, a full list is available on the national website.

This website is also showcasing highlights for different areas and the following is a taster of what can be found by going to www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on.html and typing Northumberland in the ‘Search by keyword’ box.

Multiple dates. A lovely church with a 14th Century Jesse Window and a churchyard that holds the graves of a number of well-known people including the artist Joseph Crawhall and the Suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

1. Church of St Mary the Virgin, Morpeth

Multiple dates. A lovely church with a 14th Century Jesse Window and a churchyard that holds the graves of a number of well-known people including the artist Joseph Crawhall and the Suffragette Emily Wilding Davison. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There are a range of events and activities taking place in Berwick, including a Keeping Berwick Healthy guided walk on September 16. This is a walk back through time discovering the buildings that housed hospitals and medical facilities for the sick and injured of Berwick-upon-Tweed, and those passing through, from the Medieval times onwards. Pictured in Berwick are Nathan Hood, Claire Beattie and Georgia Curry promoting Heritage Open Days.

2. Berwick

There are a range of events and activities taking place in Berwick, including a Keeping Berwick Healthy guided walk on September 16. This is a walk back through time discovering the buildings that housed hospitals and medical facilities for the sick and injured of Berwick-upon-Tweed, and those passing through, from the Medieval times onwards. Pictured in Berwick are Nathan Hood, Claire Beattie and Georgia Curry promoting Heritage Open Days. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
On September 13, dig deeper into Northumberland's coal mining history. Woodhorn Museum brings to life the county's proud mining heritage – making it a fun and educational day out for all the family.

3. Woodhorn Museum

On September 13, dig deeper into Northumberland's coal mining history. Woodhorn Museum brings to life the county's proud mining heritage – making it a fun and educational day out for all the family. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The grade II listed building is worth a visit for its splendid interior. It will be open from 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday, September 20.

4. St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Alnwick

The grade II listed building is worth a visit for its splendid interior. It will be open from 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday, September 20. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandHeritage Open Days
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice