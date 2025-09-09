2 . Berwick

There are a range of events and activities taking place in Berwick, including a Keeping Berwick Healthy guided walk on September 16. This is a walk back through time discovering the buildings that housed hospitals and medical facilities for the sick and injured of Berwick-upon-Tweed, and those passing through, from the Medieval times onwards. Pictured in Berwick are Nathan Hood, Claire Beattie and Georgia Curry promoting Heritage Open Days. Photo: Submitted