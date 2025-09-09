Covering history, architecture and community, among other subjects, a full list is available on the national website.
1. Church of St Mary the Virgin, Morpeth
Multiple dates. A lovely church with a 14th Century Jesse Window and a churchyard that holds the graves of a number of well-known people including the artist Joseph Crawhall and the Suffragette Emily Wilding Davison. Photo: Google
2. Berwick
There are a range of events and activities taking place in Berwick, including a Keeping Berwick Healthy guided walk on September 16. This is a walk back through time discovering the buildings that housed hospitals and medical facilities for the sick and injured of Berwick-upon-Tweed, and those passing through, from the Medieval times onwards. Pictured in Berwick are Nathan Hood, Claire Beattie and Georgia Curry promoting Heritage Open Days. Photo: Submitted
3. Woodhorn Museum
On September 13, dig deeper into Northumberland's coal mining history. Woodhorn Museum brings to life the county's proud mining heritage – making it a fun and educational day out for all the family. Photo: Submitted
4. St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Alnwick
The grade II listed building is worth a visit for its splendid interior. It will be open from 10.30am until 4pm on Saturday, September 20. Photo: Google