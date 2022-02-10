Helping boost half term fun for families

Segedunum Roman Fort, in Wallsend, has a number of activities planned for the half term holidays.

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums’ (TWAM) free ‘Ways to Play’ event programme, sponsored by Tyne and Wear Metro, is at venues across Tyne and Wear, including Wallsend’s Segedunum Roman Fort and Stephenson Steam Railway Museum.

TWAM is encouraging people to use the Metro to travel to its venues, especially families looking for a good value day out – up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on the Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare-paying adult.

Clare Smith, learning and engagement manager, at TWAM, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that all families can enjoy our museums and galleries

for fun and educational days out and that the cost of visiting shouldn’t be a barrier.

"Whilst our venues are mostly free to visit and they are all free for under 16s, there are often hidden costs to a day out including transport and this new partnership with Tyne and Wear Metro helps us to offer a great value way to travel to our museums and galleries.”

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with TWAM this half term. They have some fantastic local venues for families to enjoy and we can get visitors there quickly and affordably.”