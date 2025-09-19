A garden centre near Morpeth has announced the launch of its Christmas department with a spectacular opening weekend.

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Heighley Gate Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever.

From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 promises to be a fun start to its Christmas countdown.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style, Father Christmas or his head elf will be cutting the ribbon at 9am on the Saturday and festivities will continue at 10am on the Sunday, officially opening the Christmas wonderland.

Visitors attending will have treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood. There will also be a golden ticket for the first 50 people through the door with some exciting offers.

Shoppers will be among the first to explore the exclusive new additions to the popular Fern Christmas and Lighting range, available only at British Garden Centres, and this year’s collection is bigger than ever.

It features stunning decorations, dazzling lights and beautiful home accessories, designed to help you transform every corner of your home and make magical memories with family and friends.

To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15 per cent off the Christmas range – including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper. If you are not a Family Card member, you can sign up in-store on the day.

Jordan Beck, centre manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team’s hard work and inspirational, magical displays.

“Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations, it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

“Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year.”

The festivities do not end there as bookings are now open for Heighley Gate Garden Centre’s Christmas events and experiences.

For full details and to make a booking or bookings, go to www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=heighley-gate-garden-centre