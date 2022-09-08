Harbottle Show makes successful return

Entries in the sheep classes were the highest they have been for many years and there was a large selection of really good vegetables and baking in the industrial tent.

A marvellous selection of handmade quilts, needlework and weaving work lay beside a really outstanding selection of floral exhibits.

The tea tent proved popular and the perfect place for many to catch up on each other’s news.

Bread, cakes and more in the industrial tent.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an extensive display of old stationary engines, many having worked up the valley many years before. Classic cars were also on display.

There was also archery, quoits, a dog show, music and children’s races, with the adult ladies’ egg and spoon race another highlight.

The terrier racing was also a great success coming straight after the main attraction of a gun dog display.

Cup Winners

Inflatables provided entertainment.

Tom Mackay Trophy for terrier racing:- Michael Brown with Buzz

G. Foreman Memorial Cup for most 1st prizes in flowers:- Mick Shaw

Dr Roger Williams Memorial Rose Bowl for best exhibit in floral art:- Janet Wood

John Hennessy Memorial Trophy for best marrow:- Hilary Drury

Children's races.

Cuthbert Edmondson Memorial Cup for most 1st prizes in vegetables:- Jon Short

Special Needlework award for best exhibit in quilting and applique:- Rose Raine

Mrs Reeny Littleby Salver for best exhibit in needlework:- Anne Turnbull

D E Moore Salver for adult art:- Anne Shelly

Sheep classes.

E A Robinson Memorial Award for best Singing Hinny:- Janet Fenwicke-Clennell

Warner Cup for fruit cake:- Carol Plater

Jannett Robinson Cup for best bakin exhibit:- Bob Burston

Holly Atkiss Memorial Trophy for best lego model:- Charlie Yung

Dr Bernard and Mrs Helen Richardson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding children’s exhibit:- Erin Byatt

Marjorie Carr Shield for most points in children’s writing and art:- Frankie Burston, Peter Scott and Isaac Dumbell

Book token for creative writing, prose:- Rosie Stacey

Book token for creative writing, poetry:- Margaret Rankin

Anne Hennessy special prize for men’s baking:- Bob Burston