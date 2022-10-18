The scarycrows, made by the locals, are on display all around Ford and Etal Estates from October 24-31.

The annual event, which coincides with the school half-term holiday, is hugely popular with visitors who wander around the pretty villages and country lanes to see what frightening, funny and fangtastic creations they can spot.

Trail sheets can be collected from local attractions, shops and tearooms all around Ford and Etal Estates. They can also be downloaded online from October 21 at www.ford-and-etal.co.uk

Ford and Etal's scarycrow trail returns over the half-term holiday.

Most Popular

Visitors score the scarycrows as they follow the trail, leaving their completed trail sheets in collection boxes at Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford. The winner will be announced on November 4.

There is no charge for the event but organisers ask that people donate whatever they can afford for the Borders Radio charity Cash For Kids appeal; collection boxes will be on display with the trail sheets.

Last year’s event raised over £750 for the charity.

Meanwhile, there will be grisly goings on at Bamburgh Castle this Halloween

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uhtred’s Viking School returns to Bamburgh Castle over the half term holiday.

Saxon physician Alfgred will be there on October 24-25 showing how patients were treated centuries before the likes of Paracetamol, anaesthetic, antibiotics and Elastoplast were invented.

The sessions are suitable for children aged six and over.

Uhtred’s Viking School also returns for the half term holidays. Ragnar the Viking will be putting youngsters through their warrior paces with sessions on October 20 and 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there’s a special Halloween Hope the Dragon trail around the castle grounds until October 30.