Halloween scares in store at Ford and Etal Estates as scarycrow trail returns for half-term holidays
This year, for the first time, it is running for two weeks to allow Scottish and English children to enjoy the trail over their respective half-term holidays.
The scarycrows, made by locals, are put on display all around Ford & Etal Estates in what has become an annual tradition.
Visitors wander around the pretty villages and country lanes to see what frightening, funny and fangtastic creations they can spot.
The Scarycrows are displayed from 10am on Monday, October 23 and scarycrow trail sheets can be collected from local attractions, shops and tearooms all around Ford & Etal Estates.
Trail sheets can also be downloaded online at www.ford-and-etal.co.uk
Visitors score the scarycrows as they follow the trail, leaving their completed trail sheets in collection boxes at Etal, Heatherslaw and Ford. The scarycrows all vanish on November 6.
There is a nail-biting count to determine the winner, which is announced on November 10.
There is no charge for this event, but the community hope that people will donate whatever they can afford for Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust; collection boxes will be on display with the trail sheets. This event raised just under £700 for charity in 2022.