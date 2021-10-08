Halloween pumpkins glow as halloween approaches

The Borough’s Big Halloween Pumpkin Trail features 30 giant pumpkin caricatures on pavements in and around town centre locations, and adventurers will be able to track all of them using a free app.

Characters can be found in Tynemouth, Wallsend, Whitley Bay, North Shields, Cullercoats, Killingworth, Forest Hall and more.

Cllr Sarah Day, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism said, “Our town centres make great locations for trails and events so we thought we’d mark Halloween with a family activity that everyone can get involved in.”

Each pumpkin is individually named, with their own character and fun story – like Hermione, who likes to ‘potter’ around the pumpkin patch!