As Halloween 2025 rolls around, there are plenty of fun and equally spooky things to do around Northumberland to celebrate.

Here is our ultimate guide to what’s on in the county this Halloween season.

1. Spookydorei at The Alnwick Garden

From October 8 to November 2, Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden becomes a magical village adorned with Halloween decorations. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best and explore the enchanting village. Photo: The Alnwick Garden

2. Halloween Spooktacular at Whitehouse Farm Centre

From October 11 to 31, Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth, visitors can enjoy pumpkin picking, face painting, and encounters with costumed characters. Photo: Google

3. Halloween at Alnwick Castle

Throughout October, Alnwick Castle invites guests to delve into its haunted history with a series of Halloween-themed events. Activities include eerie tours, spooky storytelling sessions, and broomstick training. Photo: Pixabay

4. Halloween Nature Celebration at Northumberlandia

On October 31, join the Halloween Nature Celebration at Northumberlandia in Cramlington. This family-friendly event features nature-themed crafts, den building, and Halloween activities. Photo: Contributed

