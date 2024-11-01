A free orienteering challenge around Berwick’s riverside is an opportunity for families to send time together, say organisers.

The free challenge can also be completed in friendship groups, in their own time.

Organiser Diana Smith, from charity Rise, said the idea behind the challenge was to encourage participation in an outdoor activity which benefits physical and mental health, as well as providing a taste of a hobby which people may not have tried before.

“I am very grateful to Newcastle and Tyneside Orienteers for giving me permission to reproduce the map and being so supportive of the project,” said Diana. “I also want to thank the park ranger, Kate Dixon, for updating the waymarkers.”

Leaflets are available at The William Elder Building, The Maltings, the sports centre, the library and Asda, or contact [email protected]

Returned forms will be entered into a prizedraw.