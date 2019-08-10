Great North Run 2019: Advice for runners and spectators travelling by Metro
Thousands of runners and spectactors will descend on South Shields next month as the Great North Run arrives for another year.
Happening on Sunday, September 8, race day is the busiest of the year for the Tyne and Wear Metro – a main transport link for athletes and their families alike.
More than 50,000 runners are expected to take part and Nexus has now issued some handy advice for those using the Metro.
How do I get there?
The nearest station to the start of the run in Newcastle city centre is Haymarket; about a 15 minute walk to the start line.
The nearest station to the end of the run is our brand new South Shields interchange, which opened on Sunday, August 4. It’s a 15-minute walk from the finish line.
How do I get home?
There will be high demand for trains to all destinations from South Shields at the finish – so prepare to queue.
In previous years the maximum waiting time in the queue has been about 90 minutes, but there are plenty of lovely places in South Shields to relax before you head for the train.
WIll it be busy?
Extra services will be running but trains and stations will be crowded so Nexus recommends leaving extra time to travel.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Crowd-control queues will be in place at some stations so be prepared to queue before being able to board.
Listen to guidance from staff and station announcements to help your journey run smoothly.
Temporary station closures
Some stations will be closed temporarily or have reduced access to assist with the movement of passengers.
Haymarket: No entry into the station (exit only) from 8.00am until 10.40am. Please use Monument instead.
Jesmond: Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.
Manors: Closed from 10.40am until early afternoon. Please use Haymarket or Monument instead.
Chichester: Closed from 1.00pm until early evening. Please use South Shields.
What should I do about a ticket?
Passengers are being encouraged to buy their Metro tickets in advance from any ticket machine or order race-day wristbands online before Sunday, September 1.
These will also be available on Saturday, September 7 at the Great North Run event village.