Sanderson Barkade will be returning to Morpeth next weekend for a two-day pooch spectacular.

Pups, pooches and dog lovers are invited along to the event, which will be held at Sanderson Arcade on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome to attend the Crufts-style extravaganza – which will include an agility course, doggy treats and ‘puppuccinos’.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “This is one of my favourite events of the year to host and I love meeting all the lovely doggies and their owners.

Youngsters and one of their furry friends at a previous year's event.

“Please come along with your pets to support this fantastic and fun event.”

The Saturday will also see the return of Morpeth Street Food Market in the Market Place between 11am and 4pm with popular traders including Dou_h & Co, Fat Hippo, Little Twins Bakery, Gourmet Burgen van and Caps Off all serving up their culinary delights to local residents and visitors to the town.

The market is completely dog friendly and presents an ideal place to grab something to eat and socialise with other dog owners.

Sponsored by Pets at Home Morpeth and hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Matt Bailey, the Barkade competitions will return on the Sunday between 11am and 3pm. The categories are Golden Oldie, Best Rescue, Junior Handler, Best Puppy, Fancy Dress and Happiest Dog.

Judges will also announce an overall winner for ‘Best in Show’, who will win a hamper of goodies worth over £100.

Pooches, Pups and junior handlers can be entered in the competitions now via this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqGXUqX5CF2HRZXOR512xFXNExWjU42qo85dbPe-gvP8xByA/viewform – dogs can also be entered on the day of the event.

All winners placed will receive a rosette and a chance for a podium photo, while all first prize winners will receive a goody bag packed with over £50 worth of toys and treats kindly gifted from Pets at Home in Morpeth.

Dogs must be kept on a lead and it is the owner’s responsibility to care for and look after dogs throughout the event.