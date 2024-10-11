Global movement called 'Let Women Speak' to hold an event at statue in Morpeth
It will take place at the Emily Wilding Davison statue in Carlisle Park on Sunday, October 13 from 1pm to 3pm.
A section of the Let Women Speak website about the event includes the following: “At Let Women Speak we foster a community in which all women feel empowered to speak. We achieve this through our free speech events, they are free to attend.
“We are so proud that women across the world are using the #LetWomenSpeak hashtag as a rallying cry.
“There are no tickets, anyone can turn up and anyone can speak (but we ask that men wait until the end). You can speak about whatever you like – these are free speech events.”
For more information, go to www.letwomenspeak.org/event-details/let-women-speak-morpeth
