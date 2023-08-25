Glendale Show set for bank holiday return with new classes, ringside fun and countryside traditions

This year, to mark the centenary of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), the Wooler-based show is very proud to have been invited to be part of their Centenary Project of ‘100 Champions’.

To mark this, in addition to Glendale Show hosting the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society’s National Show, the champion North Country Hill Type Cheviot sheep will be awarded a special commemorative rosette to mark the occasion.

At the show, every aspect of life in the countryside – skills, activities, and way of life – mixed with the finest livestock, fruit, flowers, honey, garden produce, baking and country crafts are there to be both enjoyed and scrutinised.

Rural to its roots, thousands of visitors from both town and country will attend on Monday, August 28 to enjoy a unique blend of produce, activities, shopping, competitions and displays.

The Aldabra Giant Tortoises are back again along with the brilliantly educational and very funny Sheep Show.

In the main ring, Broke FMX Freestyle Motocross will be performing their acrobatic stunts, where you will see them jumping 35 feet in the air with their bikes. There will also be a falconry demonstration, parade of vintage tractors, and Marshall Meadows will be parading their heavy horses. The local Pony Clubs will also be giving two demonstrations of their mounted games, where the action is guaranteed to be fast and furious.

There are almost 80 sheep classes including continental, pedigree, and rare and minority breeds, and several cattle classes. Added to these are the ever-popular goat, donkey, and horse classes, as well as the dog show.

The Grand Parade of livestock is scheduled to take place at 2.35pm in the Main Ring, which is an opportunity to see the prizewinning livestock at close quarters. The parade will be followed by the judging of the Champion of Champions, where Robin Bell has the complex task in selecting the Supreme Champion.

For many visitors the equestrian classes are a favourite. Making a welcome return this year will be the Children’s Fancy Dress Equine Class.

Around the showfield are over 200 trade stands, a companion dog show, chainsaw carving and a bandstand hosting a variety of bands throughout the afternoon.

The horticultural and industrial marquee is always a fantastic spectacle and showcases a huge amount of talent. From jams and cakes to vegetables and flowers, photography, walking sticks and a multitude of classes for children, there is so much to see.

Rachael Tait, Glendale Agricultural Society secretary, said: “We are so looking forward to this year’s event, which is the largest annual rural showcase in Northumberland.

"And this year, there is quite literally something for everyone, all abilities and all ages, it is both a fun and informative day out and we know that children especially, love to interact with the giant tortoises.”

Dogs are welcome.