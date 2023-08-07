News you can trust since 1854
Glanton Show set to return

Glanton Show takes place on Saturday, August 12.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Kicking off at 12.30pm, attractions include pony sports, demonstrations of a sheepdog herding ducks, the hounds of the West Percy Hunt, a companion dog show, music from the Glendale Ceilidh Band and Northern Bells, a hill race, a classic car display, tea tent and bar, lots of exhibitors, crafts and traders and of course the exhibition tent itself with displays of cookery, horticulture, art and photography.

It’s all capped off with light-hearted and amusing terrier racing.