Glanton Show set to return

Kicking off at 12.30pm, attractions include pony sports, demonstrations of a sheepdog herding ducks, the hounds of the West Percy Hunt, a companion dog show, music from the Glendale Ceilidh Band and Northern Bells, a hill race, a classic car display, tea tent and bar, lots of exhibitors, crafts and traders and of course the exhibition tent itself with displays of cookery, horticulture, art and photography.