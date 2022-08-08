Heavy rain and floods in 2019 followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, saw the historic show cancelled for three consecutive years.

But show chairman, Jon Radgick, joked: “Barring a plague of locusts, the event this year will be going ahead!”

The country show – with roots that can be traced back over 160 years – will feature a host of activities for all the family on Saturday, August 13.

Glanton Show 2018 Bob Stuart, Bill Gibson and Joe Easton discuss potatoes.

Attractions include a gun dog training display, live music, terrier racing, classic cars and a children’s funfair and sports events.

There will also be a selection of local craft, food and drink stalls and a marquee of exhibits.

The more adventurous attendees can register to take part in the famous Glanton Show hill race.

Gates open at 12.30pm.

Entry is £5 for adults, £1 for children and a £10 family ticket is also available. All proceeds raised go back into the running of this and future shows.

Jon continued: “We look forward to welcoming people to the show. Our committee is delighted to be resuming ‘normal service’ and have been working extremely hard to bring together a number of fabulous attractions, which we are sure will combine to create an enjoyable and memorable day.”

The ‘Glanton Games’ were first held in 1855, in the field in front of what was then the Red Lion Inn. The programme included wrestling, hurdles, shot put, flat racing, sack races, and even a donkey race.

By 1869 the games were known as ‘The Great Northern Games at Glanton’, a grand title that perhaps more reflected the Victorian penchant for prefixing names with the word ‘Great’ – rather than the scale of the games themselves.