The Aldabra tortoises, native to the Seychelles, can live to the age of 250.

They are owned by Adrian Graham from Lincolnshire.

He said: “They can grow to be a quarter of a tonne so it can be full on moving them around, it can take up to five of us to lift one!

Giant tortoises will be at the Glendale Show.

“They’re a bit like cows with shells and are pretty much self-maintaining but take a little more looking after in the winter months as they don’t hibernate, so we have to provide suitable accommodation and food to see them through.”

The Wooler event returns for the first time in three years on Monday, August 29.