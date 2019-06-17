Cult hero Gerry Cinnamon has announced a Newcastle tour date for this year.

The Scottish singer / songwriter, who’s built up a hero status with his loyal fanbase, will perform at Utilita Arena, Newcastle, on November 16, 2019.

His upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour continues his legacy of selling out shows in minutes. The inimitable live shows are famous for their wild atmosphere and sing-a-long moments.

Gerry’s hugely anticipated self-produced, self-released debut album Erratic Cinematic rocketed to the top of the iTunes album charts on release with little more than a social media post.

*Tickets will go on sale 9am on Friday, June 21 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the Utilita Arena Box Office.