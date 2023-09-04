Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead the walk on Friday, September 15.

It will be around 4km and includes some walking across beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful. The walk starts at 10 am and finishes around 1pm.

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne is a place of transition. It is at the edge of the sea and twice every 24 hours is transformed into an island by the incoming tide. Its remoteness was its appeal for the monks of Lindisfarne giving seclusion and spiritual connection.

Lindisfarne Castle.

The geology too can be explored by looking at transitions, passing across the boundary between one rock type to another and exploring what this tells us.

Ian said: “The geological story of this island is extraordinary, with 340-million-year-old sedimentary rocks formed in swamps and tropical seas, cracked and baked by the 300-million-year-old Whin Sill.

"When the connections of this geological history to its human history are made it gives an additional depth of meaning to this special landscape.”

Northumbrian Earth walks explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s human history.

Booking is essential. Please email [email protected]. For full details visit www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.