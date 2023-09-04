News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Geowalk to reveal the extraordinary story of Holy Island's geology

The next in the summer series of local geowalks takes place on Holy Island.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST

Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead the walk on Friday, September 15.

It will be around 4km and includes some walking across beach rocks, so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required. Walking poles may be helpful. The walk starts at 10 am and finishes around 1pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne is a place of transition. It is at the edge of the sea and twice every 24 hours is transformed into an island by the incoming tide. Its remoteness was its appeal for the monks of Lindisfarne giving seclusion and spiritual connection.

Lindisfarne Castle.Lindisfarne Castle.
Lindisfarne Castle.
Most Popular

    The geology too can be explored by looking at transitions, passing across the boundary between one rock type to another and exploring what this tells us.

    Ian said: “The geological story of this island is extraordinary, with 340-million-year-old sedimentary rocks formed in swamps and tropical seas, cracked and baked by the 300-million-year-old Whin Sill.

    "When the connections of this geological history to its human history are made it gives an additional depth of meaning to this special landscape.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Northumbrian Earth walks explore the fascinating stories that the rocks exposed on the coastline tell of our deep past as well as how they have shaped the area’s human history.

    Booking is essential. Please email [email protected]. For full details visit www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.

    The following geowalk will be to Siccar Point, near Cockburnspath, at 2pm on Wednesday, September 20.

    Related topics:Holy Island