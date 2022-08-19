Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants on last year's walk.

The Lindisfarne Walk to D’Feet will raise money to support people living or affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in Northumberland.

Fifty walkers took place in last year’s event, raising over £3,000.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, August 28.

Northumberland County Council civic head, Cllr Trevor Cessford, will be leading the way.

It starts at 10.15am with a trip on WS Robson’s Vintage London Bus from ASDA in Tweedmouth to Beal Sands, before walking three-and-a-half miles across the causeway to Holy Island. The return trip is at 2pm.

Motor neurone disease is a rare condition affecting the brain and nerves. It eventually leads to death, but some people live with it for many years and the MND Association is campaigning to raise funds and awareness.